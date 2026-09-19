Falcons Elevate DL Zach Harrison To Active Roster

The Atlanta Falcons announced Saturday that they’ve elevated DL Zach Harrison to their active roster for Week 2’s game against the Panthers.

Harrison, 24, was named First-team All-Big Ten for Ohio State in 2022. The Falcons drafted him in the third round with the No. 75 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $5,568,449 rookie contract that includes a $1,049,781 signing bonus.

He missed the second half of the 2025 season due to injury. The Falcons signed Harrison to their practice squad coming out of the preseason.

In 2025, Harrison appeared in seven games and recorded 22 tackles, four and a half sacks, and two forced fumbles in seven starts.