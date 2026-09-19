Seahawks Elevating S Rodney Thomas

The Seahawks announced on Saturday that they are elevating S Rodney Thomas for Week 2.
Thomas, 27, was a seventh-round pick by the Colts in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Yale. He finished a four-year, $3,755,384 rookie deal with the Colts and made a base salary of $1.1 million in 2025.
He was testing the free agent market for the first time in his career and signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks.
In 2025, Thomas appeared in all 17 games for the Colts and recorded 21 total tackles and one tackle for loss.
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