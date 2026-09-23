Chargers Not Placing TE Charlie Kolar On Injured Reserve

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh announced that they are not placing TE Charlie Kolar on injured reserve, per Kris Rhim. This comes after it was reported earlier this week that Kolar was going on injured reserve due to his forearm injury.

Kolar, 27, appeared in 43 games over four years at Iowa State. He was a two-time third-team AP All-American and two-time first-team Big 12 selection for the Cyclones.

The Ravens drafted Kolar in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He finished a four-year, $4.089 million rookie contract and signed a three-year, $24.3 million deal with the Chargers in May.

In 2026, Kolar has appeared in two games and recorded three receptions on three targets for 21 yards (7.0 YPC).