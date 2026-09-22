Chargers Signing TE Hayden Rucci Off Jaguars PS

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have signed TE Hayden Rucci from the Jaguars’ practice squad.

we’ve signed TE hayden rucci + released WR gary jennings pic.twitter.com/njMkG3mHm5 — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 22, 2026

To make room, they released WR Gary Jennings.

Rucci, 25, signed on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin following the 2024 NFL Draft. He made the active roster out of training camp but was later released and re-signed to the practice squad.

Miami brought Rucci back on a futures deal for 2025 and he once again bounced back and forth between the practice squad and active roster before being claimed by the Lions in November. He returned to Miami after just a short stint, then signed on with the 49ers practice squad in January after being cut again.

The 49ers signed Rucci to a futures deal for 2026 but waived him coming out of the preseason. He signed on with the Jaguars practice squad.

In 2025, Rucci appeared in four games for the Dolphins and recorded one tackle.