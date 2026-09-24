Dolphins Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed WR AJ Henning to the practice squad.

The Dolphins released LS Luke Basso from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

Henning, 25, played his college years at Michigan and Northwestern before signing with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 draft.

He was let go after camp and spent the year on the practice squad before re-signing to a futures deal.

From there, Henning was let go shortly after roster cutdowns again this year.

Henning has yet to appear in an NFL game.