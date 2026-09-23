AFC Notes: TreVeyon Henderson, Geno Smith, Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills DT T.J. Sanders had an appendectomy on Tuesday and will miss some practice time. (Sal Capaccio)

Dolphins

Dolphins third-round WR Caleb Douglas (ankle) missed practice on Wednesday, and HC Jeff Hafley said “we’ll see” whether he’s available in Week 3. (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

Jets

Through two games in 2026, Jets QB Geno Smith has yet to throw an interception, which is a changeup from last year with the Raiders when he tied for the NFL lead with 17. However, Smith took offense at the idea that he’s putting an extra emphasis on protecting the ball.

“You guys gotta watch film, man. You say interceptions, you gotta watch film; you can’t just go off the stat sheet,” Smith said via The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt. “That’s what a lot of people do. I’m a guy, like I’ve told you guys, I’m very sound in my decision-making. I know what I’m doing out there. I’m always going to try and protect the team by protecting the football. Interceptions can come in a number of ways, turnovers can happen in a number of ways but the key thing is that we protect the team by protecting the football. That’s something I’m always mindful of.”

Jets DT David Onyemata went on injured reserve because of core muscle surgery but should return before the season is over. (Rich Cimini)

went on injured reserve because of core muscle surgery but should return before the season is over. (Rich Cimini) Jets WR Arian Smith had surgery on his ACL and is out for the season, per HC Aaron Glenn . (Cimini)

had surgery on his ACL and is out for the season, per HC . (Cimini) Jets first-round OLB David Bailey has an elbow injury, but Glenn added the rookie is fine. (Brian Costello)

Patriots

Week 2 was the debut for Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson, and he debuted with a bang thanks to a long rushing touchdown. Veteran RB Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled in the first quarter after Henderson’s touchdown, so it was the second-year back who ended up with the majority of the snaps and touches in the win. Still, Patriots HC Mike Vrabel cautioned not to read too much into that.

“I think that they both can help us. I think that we can all see that when we were playing well offensively, that they both had major roles,” Vrabel said via USA Today’s Jordy McElroy. “It’s good to see Rhamondre come back in there and have a couple of really nice runs and break through a couple of times. I think we’re going to need everybody, and we know how critical the ball is and ball security.”