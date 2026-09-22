Jets TE Mason Taylor Week-To-Week With Thumb Injury, Likely Out Week 3

According to Ian Rapoport, Jets TE Mason Taylor suffered a thumb injury and is considered week-to-week.

Rapoport notes that Taylor will likely miss Week 3 against the Lions.

Taylor, 22, was a three-year starter at LSU. He declared for the 2025 NFL Draft following his junior season.

The Jets used the No. 42 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Taylor. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $10,455,328 contract with a $4,243,878 signing bonus.

In 2026, Taylor has appeared in two games for the Jets and recorded two receptions on three targets for -2 yards.