Bills Worked Out Five Defensive Tackles

By
Logan Ulrich
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Per the NFL transaction wire, the Bills worked out five defensive tackles on Wednesday. 

Bills helmet

The full list includes: 

  1. Cole Brevard
  2. Marlon Davidson
  3. Austin Johnson
  4. Benito Jones
  5. Chris Williams

Of this group, Johnson was signed to the practice squad. 

Johnson, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5.66 million contract in Tennessee.

He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a one-year deal with the Giants. The Giants liked what they saw out of Johnson and brought him back again in 2021.

Johnson signed a two-year deal with the Chargers in 2022 worth up to $14 million and a one-year deal with Buffalo for the 2024 season. He then signed with Jacksonville for 2025.

In 2025, Johnson appeared in 14 games for the Jaguars and recorded 12 tackles and a sack.

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