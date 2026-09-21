Bills Hosted Two Receivers For Workout

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Bills hosted WRs Chris Hilton and Shedrick Jackson for a workout on Monday.

Hilton, 23, was a four-star recruit and the fifth-ranked receiver in the 2021 recruiting class out of Zachary, Louisiana. He committed to LSU and remained there for five seasons after suffering injuries in various seasons.

After going undrafted in 2026, he caught on with the Commanders, but was waived in August. The Packers claimed him and re-signed him to the practice squad before letting him go after a short stint.

In his collegiate career, Hilton appeared in 38 games over five years at LSU and caught 41 passes for 780 yards and six touchdowns.