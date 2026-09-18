Bills WR D.J. Moore Suffered AC Joint Sprain, Week 3 Status In the Air

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Bills WR D.J. Moore suffered an AC joint sprain in the team’s Week 2 win over the Lions.

Rapoport adds it’s not a serious injury, but his Week 3 status is uncertain at the moment.

Moore, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2018. He was entering the fourth year of his four-year, $11,171,316 contract with Carolina when they picked up his fifth-year option last year worth $11.116 million fully guaranteed in 2022.

From there, Moore agreed to a three-year, $61.884 million extension with $41.61 million fully guaranteed. He was later traded to the Bears as part of the draft trade for Carolina to move up to No. 1 overall.

Chicago gave Moore a new four-year, $110 million deal in July 2024 that locked him in through 2029. He was scheduled to carry a $28.5 million cap number in 2026 when he was traded to the Bills along with a mid-rounder for a second-round draft pick.

In 2025, Moore appeared in all 17 games for the Bears and caught 50 passes for 682 yards receiving and six touchdowns. He also rushed for 79 yards and a touchdown.

In 2026, Moore has appeared in two games for the Bills and caught five passes for 100 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on Moore as the news becomes available.