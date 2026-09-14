AFC Notes: D.J. Moore, Romeo Doubs, Injury Updates, Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills

The Bills went out and traded for WR D.J. Moore this offseason to give QB Josh Allen a No. 1 receiver. Week 1 reflected positively on the move and refuted some of the criticism Buffalo got for overpaying. Moore caught five of eight targets for 100 yards and a touchdown. After the game, he said he feels like he’s been able to build a quick rapport with Allen.

“Yeah, I think our off-field chemistry and friendship has accelerated the on-field connection,” Moore told 13WHAM’s Dan Fetes. “We talk almost every other play about something dealing with a route.”

The mark of a No. 1 receiver also isn’t just producing when the ball is thrown to them; it’s setting things up for other players on offense. Allen said that’s exactly what happened on the big game-winning touchdown throw to WR Joshua Palmer, who got free on a post route in the end zone.

“You want the absolute truth? We call this a horseshoe,” Allen told CBS sideline reporter Evan Washburn. “This is not where the ball is supposed to go. We have never once repped the ball going there.”

“I just felt that those safeties started cheating to DJ a little bit,” Allen added. “Josh ran a great route; put it on the line for him. He goes, and he does the rest.”

Dolphins

The Dolphins have a lot of areas of improvement to work on after a 27-13 loss to the Raiders in Week 1, but near the top of the list is conceding five sacks. Dolphins QB Malik Willis shouldered the blame for that after the game, deflecting from an offensive line that has just one new starter from last year and is a work in progress.

“I got to watch the tape, but you can just blame (the sacks) all on me,” Willis said via USA Today’s James Trefry. “I got to take care of the ball, and I got to do right by my offensive line, get the ball out. It takes all 11, got to make sure the receivers are in the right spot, got to make sure I’m doing the right thing, we got to make sure our backs are doing the right thing, and it all works together. But you can blame the sacks on me. A sack is a quarterback stat, and I’m going to take the O-line out for that.”

Jets

Jets HC Aaron Glenn didn’t have any updates on S Minkah Fitzpatrick (groin) or WR Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) but isn’t worried about the severity of either. (Rich Cimini)

Patriots

It was an ignominious debut for Patriots WR Romeo Doubs in Week 1, as he was blanked on the score sheet and had a particularly brutal wide-open drop that would have gone for a big chunk of yards. There’s some panic about Doubs in the fanbase given how much the Patriots paid him this offseason but HC Mike Vrabel isn’t overreacting.

“He dropped a pass,” Vrabel said via the team website. “You know what I mean? Guys, everybody drops a pass. Everybody misses a tackle. You talk to him the same way you always talk to him. Figure out a way to make a play to help us win, and he did a lot of great things during camp, just like everybody did. And so, I know he’s excited to get back out there, get to work and to find a way to help us win.”

Vrabel talked about RB TreVeyon Henderson‘s ankle injury: “Hopefully we’ll get him out to practice here in the next few days.” (Doug Kyed)