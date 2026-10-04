AFC Notes: Romeo Doubs, Kenyon Sadiq, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills S C.J. Gardner-Johnson on the game-winning touchdown catch by Patriots WR Efton Chism, whom he incorrectly believed was elevated from the practice squad: “A practice squad player made a hell of a play. … If he does it again, he probably won’t make it again. Simple.” (Lysowski)

Jets

Jets WR Garrett Wilson is hoping for a bigger role in the offense, but he’s also hoping TE Kenyon Sadiq gets more touches, as he has been a bright spot offensively for the team so far this season.

“It’s fun to watch him out there,” Wilson said, via ESPN. “He’s trying to jump over dudes and then, ‘Oh, s—, didn’t work. Guess I’ll just keep running.’ S— like that gets me hyped, bro, I’m not going to lie. I’ll be on the field just laughing like, ‘Hell, yeah, bro!'”

Patriots

The Patriots are slowly trying to bring WR Romeo Doubs along as he builds chemistry with QB Drake Maye.

“Anything in this league isn’t easy to do. I wouldn’t say that’s just football; it’s everywhere. You have to work hard for whatever it is you want in life,” Doubs said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “I’m staying true to my process.”

“I missed him, but love what he’s been doing. He’s just been putting his head down and working ever since the first game, and I’m gaining more and more trust in Romeo,” Maye added. “He’s doing some great things, blocking in the run game and joining in on the efforts of becoming what we like to do on offense for this football team with Coach [Mike] Vrabel, and that’s effort, blocking downfield and doing the little things right. I’m really proud of how he has handled things and am looking forward to seeing him keep doing his thing.”

Patriots FB Reggie Gilliam on his return to Buffalo: “Excited. To play in the new stadium and see my old teammates and old friends and everybody over there, it’s a great opportunity and great experience, all around.”