ESPN: Jets OLB Will McDonald IV Expected To Come Up In Trade Rumor Mill

ESPN’s Rich Cimini writes that Jets OLB Will McDonald IV is sure to come up in trade discussions as the in-season deadline approaches.

Cimini points out that after adding three new edge rushers this offseason (free agents Joseph Ossai and Kingsley Enagbare, and first-rounder David Bailey), the Jets have cut back on McDonald’s snaps. He played over 60 percent last year and is down closer to 40 percent so far in 2026.

The Jets picked up McDonald’s fifth-year option for the 2027 season but were going to let this season play out before evaluating a potential extension.

If New York determines McDonald isn’t in their long-term plans and they aren’t realistically in contention for a playoff spot before the November 10 trade deadline, Cimini says McDonald could garner interest from other pass rush-needy teams.

McDonald, 27, was a two-year starter at Iowa State but three-time first-team All-Big 12, as well as a first-team All-American in 2021. The Jets selected him with the No. 15 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the fourth year of a four-year, $17,497,690 contract that included a $9,725,593 signing bonus. His contract includes a fifth-year option worth $13.752 million fully guaranteed for the 2027 season.

In 2026, McDonald has appeared in three games for the Jets and recorded two tackles and one sack.

We’ll have more on McDonald as the news is available.