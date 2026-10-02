AFC Notes: De’Von Achane, Maxx Crosby, Chargers, Dolphins, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers WR Quentin Johnston dropped a critical pass in their Week 3 loss to the Bills, with Los Angeles still within striking distance of a win. Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh said they are looking at changes to their offensive scheme and need to put players like Johnson in the best position to succeed.

“It’s the same (as what I’ve said). We want to be better,” Harbaugh said, via ChargersWire. “We got to look at our scheme. We got to look at how we’re performing, how we’re doing things and who’s doing it. I think he’s a tremendous, talented player that we have the responsibility to put him in the best position as possible. All the things we’re tackling, I mean, are things that show up in the stat sheet and don’t show up in the stat sheet. So that’s my best answer for you.”

Dolphins

Dolphins RB De’Von Achane is out for the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL. Miami QB Malik Willis praised Achane for his toughness after staying on the sideline following his injury.

“Yeah, it was very unfortunate. I mean he’s a heck of a dude to even come back to the sideline and stand there throughout the game after something like that. I mean that’s more tough than I could say a lot of dudes would do, and it just shows how much he cares for the guys that he’s playing with in this team. Just praying for him and hope he gets back soon enough, but you know what comes with that,” Willis said, via the team’s site.

As for RBs Ollie Gordon II and Jaylen Wright, Willis said they were both impressive in their offseason program and is confident their coaches will put them in good positions.

“I think they’ve been making plays all offseason and just continuing to get better each day. And I think that we have the coaches that will do what we need to do to put them in the best position to be successful.”

Willis finished with 52 rushing yards on nine carries in Week 3’s loss to the Chiefs. Willis thinks their offensive scheme opened things up for him as a runner.

“I think just the scheme. How we tried to call the game, but I mean, more than anything, it’s just going out there and playing ball. You try not to overthink that type of stuff.”

Raiders

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby said he loves having the opportunity to give younger players more reps as he is able to save himself more often for critical situations.

“It’s been great, you know what I mean?” Crosby said, via the team’s website. “It’s part of it. I’ve been able to play a lot of snaps and it’s because of the work. … I never was told to come off the field. I’ve always wanted to play and if I could play, I can play. But, I’m in my eighth season now and I have a lot of football left in my life and [the coaches], they’re doing a great job. We’ve had a plan and we’re executing it and I feel great and [we’re] getting other guys some more reps as well. And then at the end of the game, that’s all I’ve wanted and worked for my whole career – being in situations where I close out games. I’ve been able to do that a couple times and [I] look forward to continue doing that.” Raiders HC Klint Kubiak said that Crosby knows that having him fresh late in the season is what the team is aiming for. “He knows it has winning with the end goal, winning the long game of being available for the whole season,” Kubiak said. “And Maxx is about winning, so he understands that.” Crosby was traded this offseason only for him to fail his physical with the Ravens, he’s now reclaimed his role as one of the team’s leaders. “For me it’s always been something I want to continue growing and getting better at and evolving and that’s what comes with this business. If you want to be the best at what you do, you’ve got to be a leader across the board, and that’s something that I focus on every single day,” Crosby said. “So yeah, there’s been a lot of change here, so that was a challenge for me at times. Just, you have a new coach, a different coach, and you’ve got to learn how he is and what he wants and try to relay certain things to the locker room. For me … the biggest thing that I’ve always leaned back on is just being authentic. Having great relationships with my teammates, you know, spending time outside the building.”