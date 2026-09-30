Raiders Sign RB Owen Wright To Practice Squad

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they signed RB Owen Wright to their practice squad on Wednesday.

Las Vegas’ practice squad now includes:

DT Brandon Cleveland RB Roman Hemby T Niklas Henning K Kansei Matsuzawa (International) LB Cameron McGrone TE Chris Myarick C Will Putnam DE Cian Slone WR Deven Thompkins DB Greedy Vance G Evan Neal LB Azeez Ojulari TE Patrick Gurd DT Tim Keenan WR Tyler Scott WR Phillip Dorsett RB Owen Wright

Wright, 27, signed a three-year contract worth $2.6 million with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 draft out of Monmouth.

He was waived coming out of the preseason and bounced on and off the team’s practice squad before re-signing a futures contract last season.

The team declined to offer him a qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted free agent last offseason. The Buccaneers signed him to a contract in July but cut him and he quickly signed with the Texans in August. He was among Houston’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

In 2025, Wright appeared in three games for the Buccaneers and rushed three times for six yards. He also returned three kicks for 73 yards.