Texans Place DL Mario Edwards On IR With Torn ACL, Among Other Moves

The Houston Texans announced that they have placed DL Mario Edwards on injured reserve.

Aaron Wilson reports Edwards has a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season.

The Texans also promoted DE Chris Braswell to the active roster, cut WR Bryce Oliver and signed LB Caleb Johnson, WR Treyvhon Saunders and DT Aaron Graves to the practice squad.

Edwards, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $6.017 million rookie contract when the Raiders cut him loose during the 2018 preseason.

Edwards was quickly claimed off waivers by the Giants in September of 2018 and played out the year in New York. From there, Edwards had stints with the Saints, Bears, Jaguars and Titans before joining the Seahawks.

He signed a one-year deal with the Texans in 2024, then returned on a two-year, $9.5 million deal last offseason. He finished the year on injured reserve. The Texans released Edwards with a failed physical designation back in March.

In 2026, Edwards appeared in three games for the Texans and recorded six total tackles and one sack.