Panthers Put CBs Jaycee Horn & Michael Jackson On Injured Reserve

The Carolina Panthers announced they have put both starting CBs Jaycee Horn and Michael Jackson on injured reserve.

Panthers place Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson on injured reservehttps://t.co/O7xTrfskSz — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 30, 2026

Horn has a significant quad injury and will probably miss multiple months. Jackson has a groin injury and will now miss at least four games before he’s eligible to return.

To fill the roster spots, the Panthers promoted WR David Moore and RB Anthony Tyus. They also signed CB Robert Rochell to the practice squad.

Horn, 26, was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Panthers out of South Carolina. He is the son of former NFL WR Joe Horn, who was a four-time Pro Bowler as a member of the Saints.

He just finished the final year of a four-year, $21,112,145 rookie contract with the Panthers that included a $12,714,287 signing bonus and a base salary of $1.055 million for 2024.

He was set to play on the fifth-year option at a cost of $12.472 million for 2025 when the team inked him to a four-year, $100 million extension.

In 2026, Horn has appeared in three games for the Panthers and recorded six total tackles and two pass deflections.

Jackson, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2019 out of Miami. He signed a four-year, $2.8 million contract with Dallas, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Dallas re-signed Jackson to their practice squad before the Lions added him to their active roster in October. He was traded from Detroit to New England for a conditional pick in 2020 before being waived. He returned to the Patriots practice squad.

Jackson was waived again by New England coming out of the preseason in 2021 and signed with the Seahawks practice squad this time. He signed a futures deal for the 2022 season and returned as an exclusive rights-free agent.

Seattle tendered Jackson as a restricted free agent in 2024, then revised his contract before trading him to the Panthers. Carolina then re-signed Jackson to a two-year, $14.5 million contract.

In 2026, Jackson has appeared in three games for the Panthers, recording six total tackles.