Bills Re-Sign DL Phidarian Mathis To Practice Squad

The Buffalo Bills announced they re-signed DL Phidarian Mathis to their practice squad on Wednesday.

Roster move: Signed DL Phidarian Mathis to the practice squad. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) September 30, 2026

Buffalo’s practice squad now includes:

QB Shane Buechele DT Travis Clayton (International) DB Te’Cory Couch RB Frank Gore WR Stephen Gosnell LB Keonta Jenkins T Chase Lundt WR Ja’Mori Maclin WR Trent Sherfield DB Geno Stone DB Kani Walker LB Shaq Thompson DB Anthony Kendall T Jedrick Wills FB Brock Lampe DT Austin Johnson DL Phidarian Mathis

Mathis returns from being suspended for the first three games of the regular season without pay for violating the league’s Substances of Abuse Policy.

Mathis, 27, was a second-round pick by the Commanders out of Alabama in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was in the third year of a four-year, $7.5 million rookie deal with a base salary of $1,046,199 in 2024 when Washington waived him in December.

He was then claimed by the Jets. After New York let him go during roster cuts in 2025, he caught on with the Bills. Buffalo re-signed him to a one-year deal in February. The Bills cut him this week but planned to re-sign him to the practice squad.

In 2025, Mathis appeared in six games for the Bills and recorded 13 total tackles.