Bills Re-Sign DL Phidarian Mathis To Practice Squad

The Buffalo Bills announced they re-signed DL Phidarian Mathis to their practice squad on Wednesday.
Buffalo’s practice squad now includes:
- QB Shane Buechele
- DT Travis Clayton (International)
- DB Te’Cory Couch
- RB Frank Gore
- WR Stephen Gosnell
- LB Keonta Jenkins
- T Chase Lundt
- WR Ja’Mori Maclin
- WR Trent Sherfield
- DB Geno Stone
- DB Kani Walker
- LB Shaq Thompson
- DB Anthony Kendall
- T Jedrick Wills
- FB Brock Lampe
- DT Austin Johnson
- DL Phidarian Mathis
Mathis returns from being suspended for the first three games of the regular season without pay for violating the league’s Substances of Abuse Policy.
Mathis, 27, was a second-round pick by the Commanders out of Alabama in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was in the third year of a four-year, $7.5 million rookie deal with a base salary of $1,046,199 in 2024 when Washington waived him in December.
He was then claimed by the Jets. After New York let him go during roster cuts in 2025, he caught on with the Bills. Buffalo re-signed him to a one-year deal in February. The Bills cut him this week but planned to re-sign him to the practice squad.
In 2025, Mathis appeared in six games for the Bills and recorded 13 total tackles.
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