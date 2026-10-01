AFC Notes: James Cook, Drake Maye, Mike Vrabel, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler points out that Bills RB James Cook is massively underpaid given how the running back market has moved, and he would expect that situation to come to a head this coming offseason, especially with Cook continuing to excel on the field.

Dolphins

The Dolphins are 0-3 to start the season and just lost RB De’Von Achane for the rest of the year. When asked about keeping morale up, QB Malik Willis said they need to keep their head down and continue working toward improving.

“I mean, we’re not the only 0-3 team, and there’s not a team that’s been undefeated in a long time. Obviously, throughout the whole year, it’s just that’s how the game goes, and with the media perception, perception is reality. We don’t have a win right now, but that’s not our reality. We go to work and we watch the tape. And as long as we’re continuing to get better, that will lead to going out and getting a dub. So we just got to continue to work. I think that’s what it is, keeping the main thing the main thing. And that’s going 1-and-0 each week. We can’t worry about the last week and the week before that. We just got to continue to get better,” Willis said, via the team’s site.

As for facing the Vikings’ defense in Week 4, Willis said Minnesota DC Brian Flores does a great job at mixing things up and keeping opposing offenses off balance.

“I mean, it was cool to see, especially just how much that defensive has changed over the years. I think he does a great job switching it up, giving you stuff that looks like something that you’ve seen and then doing something else out of it. I think he’s a great coordinator and he shows it at how he get after these quarterbacks. And I think we just got to listen to our coaches and prepare this week with the scheme they have for us and do what we can.”

Patriots

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel addressed the rumor that there is a deeper issue between him and QB Drake Maye : “Okay, let me just tell you why I’m here. I’m here because Drake was the quarterback. Believe it or not, I had choices to where I wanted to coach. I wanted to coach here because Drake was the quarterback.” (Mark Daniels)

addressed the rumor that there is a deeper issue between him and QB : “Okay, let me just tell you why I’m here. I’m here because Drake was the quarterback. Believe it or not, I had choices to where I wanted to coach. I wanted to coach here because Drake was the quarterback.” (Mark Daniels) Vrabel continued: “So, I don’t have really much other to add to that about, you know, a comment from an unnamed source. But I’ll just tell you what I’ve told numerous people, if they want to ask me why I’m here.” (Daniels)

Maye was clear his shoulder hasn’t impacted his throwing ability this season: “No it hasn’t – and it hasn’t impacted my decision-making.” (Daniels)

Maye was listed on the injury report this week with a shoulder injury. Patriots OC Josh McDaniels said it’s his understanding the injury happened in Week 3’s loss to the Jaguars. (Doug Kyed)

said it’s his understanding the injury happened in Week 3’s loss to the Jaguars. (Doug Kyed) Vrabel noted OLB Harold Landry III isn’t ready yet, as he’s on the PUP list with a knee injury: “Correct. Not yet. Harold continues to work hard to try to get back. I think we’ll just have to be smart about when we start his window and then what that looks like. But not yet.” (Sophie Weller)