Lions Announce Two Moves

The Lions announced Wednesday that they signed LB Amen Ogbongbemiga from the practice squad to the active roster.

Detroit also signed WR Lawrence Keys to the practice squad. The following is an updated list reflecting the unit:

Ogbongbemiga, 28, was a two-year starter at Oklahoma State and earned second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2019 and 2020. He signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft and made the roster in each of his first three seasons.

The Bears signed him to a one-year deal in 2024 and re-signed him to a two-year extension last year.

In 2026, Ogbongbemiga has appeared in one game for the Lions but recorded no stats.