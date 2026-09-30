AFC Notes: Brock Bowers, Kenneth Walker, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers WR Ladd McConkey believes his team can turn it around despite a 0-3 start for Los Angeles this season.

“If you’re not on board and you don’t think this can get turned around, then get out of here,” McConkey said, via the team’s website. “I feel like we got people to do it, we got all we need. We just have to go execute.”

Chiefs

The Chiefs have won their first three games behind a revamped offense that heavily features RB Kenneth Walker III. Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes couldn’t say enough about how the running game has set up the play action and the pass game in general.

“It’s helping out a ton,” Mahomes said, via ESPN’s Nate Taylor. “I think people look at the stats and they see the touchdowns that Kenneth has and [rookie running back Emmett Johnson] when they’re running the ball. But I don’t think they really understand how the play-action and the movements [within the pocket] is really opened up in our offense. That’s a credit to [the running backs] and the offensive line firing off the ball, run and pass.”

“I thought we did a great job with that.”

Kelce specifically said the emphasis on the run game has helped the offensive line get into a rhythm.

“The running game is getting the offensive line comfortable with getting downhill and really moving the line of scrimmage,” Kelce said. “On top of that, just being in sync with [No.] 15 back there. I think [it’s] Bieniemy, coming from Chicago [as the Bears’ running backs coach] with even more of a downhill run game than what we’ve had in years past. Obviously, Kenneth Walker and EJ coming in and getting those yards early helps it out a lot.”

Raiders

Raiders TE Brock Bowers returned from an injury in Week 3 to record 10 receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown. Las Vegas LB Nakobe Dean said he wasn’t surprised by Bowers’ performance and has seen his production firsthand since they were college teammates at Georgia.

“I mean, I’m not surprised – Brock is Brock,” Dean said, via Paul Gutierrez of the team’s site. “I’ve been seeing it for a long time, when he was a freshman at the University of Georgia. So I’m very proud of him and glad to have him back.”

Raiders EDGE Maxx Crosby called Bowers the best tight end in the league and a “complete game-changer.”

“I mean, it’s self-explanatory – he’s the best in the business,” Crosby said. “He’s a complete game-changer. Unguardable. So, yeah, we have a guy like that back in the lineup, it definitely helps the team out.”

Raiders HC Klint Kubiak was also impressed by how Bowers played in his first game back from an injury.

“Brock’s always been a guy we can count on,” Kubiak said. “But to come off an injury and play the way he did, that was very, very impressive and we needed it. We’re not surprised by that with Brock.”

Raiders RG Jackson Powers-Johnson‘s groin injury suffered in Week 3 is not considered serious, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.