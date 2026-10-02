Patriots Rule Out Two For Week 4, Including CB Christian Gonzalez

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel announced that they ruled out CB Christian Gonzalez and DT Christian Barmore for Week 4 against the Buffalo Bills, per Chad Graff.
Gonzalez has missed the entire week of practice due to a shoulder injury.
Gonzalez, 24, transferred from Colorado to Oregon following the 2021 season and had a team-leading three interceptions in 2022. He was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection.
The Patriots selected him with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $16,161,365 contract that includes an $8,753,720 signing bonus when New England re-signed him to a four-year, $135 million extension with $102 million guaranteed last month.
In 2026, Gonzalez has appeared in three games and recorded eight tackles and five pass defenses.
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