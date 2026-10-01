Eagles WR DeVonta Smith Not Expected To Play Sunday

Eagles WR DeVonta Smith is not expected to play on Sunday as he’s been dealing with a hamstring injury, according to Tim McManus.

McManus added that there’s “not much optimism” that Smith will be able to go.

With TE Dallas Goedert sidelined with an injury, rookie WR Makai Lemon could have an opportunity to take on more of a target share. WR Hollywood Brown could also step into a starting role in three receiver sets.

Smith, 27, was a three-year starter at Alabama. He was a unanimous first-team All-American as a senior and became the first receiver since Desmond Howard in 1991 to win the Heisman Trophy.

The Eagles took Smith with the No. 10 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $20,141,390 rookie contract that included a $12,008,284 signing bonus.

From there, he signed a three-year, $75 million contract extension with the team in 2024.

In 2026, Smith has appeared in three games for the Eagles and has caught 19 passes for 237 yards and a touchdown.