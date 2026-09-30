Eagles DT Jalen Carter Playing With Hairline Fracture In Wrist

Eagles DT Jalen Carter has been playing with a hairline fracture in his right wrist, according to Jeff McLane.

Eagles DC Vic Fangio added that while Carter’s health and performance has obviously been impacted: “He’s done better than I thought he would with it.”

Carter has been playing with a soft cast on his wrist and his play time has been limited while he continues to heal.

Carter, 25, was selected with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft by the Eagles. He’s entering the fourth year of his four-year, $21.806 million contract that included a $14 million signing bonus.

The Eagles exercised the fifth-year option on Carter in May projected to be worth $27.127 million fully guaranteed for the 2027 season.

From there, he signed a four-year, $152 million contract this offseason that includes a $22,500,000 signing bonus and $106,850,570 in total guarantees.

In 2026, Carter has appeared in three games for the Eagles and has recorded seven tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble.