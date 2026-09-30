Cowboys Explored Signing CB Kenny Moore Off Eagles’ PS

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Cowboys explored signing CB Kenny Moore off the Eagles’ practice squad before Philadelphia elected to promote him to their active roster this week.

Fowler notes that Philadelphia possibly brought Moore up from the practice squad because of Dallas’ interest in him.

Moore, 31, wound up signing on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Valdosta State back in 2017. He signed a three-year, $1.66 million contract but was waived and later claimed off waivers by the Colts.

Moore re-signed with the Colts on a four-year, $33 million extension in 2019 and made a base salary of $6.795 million in the final year of that deal in 2023. Indianapolis re-signed him to a three-year deal worth $30 million in 2024.

However, he was released ahead of the final year of that deal in 2026 and caught on with Philadelphia’s practice squad.

In 2025, Moore appeared in 14 games for the Colts and made seven starts for them. He recorded 55 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, an interception returned for a TD and six pass defenses.