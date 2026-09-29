Cowboys Hosted Five Players, Including LB Germaine Pratt

Per Todd Archer, the Cowboys hosted five players for workouts on Tuesday, including S Juanyeh Thomas, LB Germaine Pratt, CB Alex Austin, DB Shemar Bartholomew, and DB Tyrek Funderburk.

Pratt, 30, was drafted with the No. 72 overall pick in the third round by the Bengals out of N.C. State in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,572,880 rookie contract that included a $1,052,880 signing bonus.

Pratt was testing the free agent market for the first time in his NFL career when he re-signed in Cincinnati to a three-year, $21 million deal.

He was entering the final year of that deal and slated to make a base salary of $5.25 million when he was let go. Pratt then signed a one-year deal with the Raiders but appeared in only four games before being released again.

Pratt then joined the Colts for the remainder of the 2025 season.

In 2026, Pratt appeared in four games for the Raiders and 12 for the Colts, recording 126 total tackles, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and one interception.