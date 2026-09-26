NFC Notes: Jayden Daniels, Odell Beckham, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

The Commanders turn to veteran QB Marcus Mariota to lead their offense after Jayden Daniels suffered a dislocated elbow. Washington HC Dan Quinn said they have faith in Mariota’s “real command” of their system.

“The nice part about Marcus is, man, does he have a real command on things that we need,” Quinn said, via the team’s site.

Quinn added that Mariota is already a leader of the team despite not being a starter.

“There’s nobody easier to rally around than him,” Quinn said. “When you ask anybody on our team who some of our greatest leaders are, whether it’s on or off the field, Marcus is somebody that constantly comes up.”

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin reiterated that Mariota is a team leader and has helped Daniels grow during their time together.

“Marcus is a complete pro,” McLaurin said. “He’s been that way since he’s been here. That’s why he’s one of the leaders we look to, even when he’s not the starter. He supported Jayden, helping him to continue to grow as a pro.”

Quinn on Daniels: “Jayden won’t be placed on IR and is week to week, and that’s great news.” (Siciliano)

Commanders GM Adam Peters said RG Sam Cosmi (concussion), TE Chig Okonkwo (hamstring) and LB Frankie Luvu are long shots to play in Week 3. (Nicki Jhabvala)

said RG (concussion), TE (hamstring) and LB are long shots to play in Week 3. (Nicki Jhabvala) Peters also said DT Javon Kinlaw (shoulder/back) is in a much better spot, and they’re waiting to see how his body reacts to a practice on Friday. (Jhabvala)

(shoulder/back) is in a much better spot, and they’re waiting to see how his body reacts to a practice on Friday. (Jhabvala) Quinn said that he had no updates on when CB Trey Amos could return from injured reserve. (Keim)

Cowboys

Cowboys G Tyler Smith remains on injured reserve with his thumb injury. Dallas owner Jerry Jones said they are keeping their four-week recovery prognosis for Smith and is pleased with his rehab.

“Well, we should stay on the prognosis of the four weeks,” Jones said, via Tommy Yarish of the team’s site. “He’s doing very well, he would be very well. He’s very smart and very conscientious. So he’s doing well.”

As for the performance in Week 2 by rookies like S Caleb Downs, OLB Malachi Lawrence and LB Jaishawn Barham, Jones thinks the quality of their play thus far bodes “really good for the future.”

“It’s certainly really good for the future,” Jones said. “What future? Next game? Rio? Where? All those questions come to mind, it’s good, period, for them to be playing better. Secondly, they’re going to need to play better because they’re the ones that are going to be out there, that’s the plan, in the long haul, we think is the way to get us there this year.” Jones previewed the team’s matchup with Baltimore in Brazil: “That’s a bad matchup. We got our work cut out for us. It’s a rough one. … We’ll be ready for them, but they’re a handful.” (Jon Machota)

Giants

Giants HC John Harbaugh on when he would involve WR Odell Beckham : “That’s a great question. I would think Sunday would be great. I would be all for it for Sunday. That would be the perfect time in my mind. So I hope that happens this Sunday.” (Leonard)

on when he would involve WR : “That’s a great question. I would think Sunday would be great. I would be all for it for Sunday. That would be the perfect time in my mind. So I hope that happens this Sunday.” (Leonard) Per Josina Anderson, the Giants had not shown interest in Cowboys QB Joe Milton as of Thursday afternoon.

as of Thursday afternoon. Giants WR Malik Nabers said he got good results on his shoulder X-ray, according to Ryan Dunleavy.

said he got good results on his shoulder X-ray, according to Ryan Dunleavy. Dunleavy reports QB Jaxson Dart is having knee surgery on Friday and is “attacking the rehab like [Patrick] Mahomes did last year.”