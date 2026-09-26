Giants Could Consider Signing QB Jimmy Garoppolo?

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that one name he has heard in league circles regarding the Giants’ quarterback situation is veteran free agent QB Jimmy Garoppolo.

Fowler added that Garoppolo would likely be unwilling to join the practice squad and would want a contract in order to play for New York.

Other names Fowler mentioned included Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy and 49ers QB Mac Jones, but he said those teams would likely be unwilling to part with their backups.

Garoppolo considered retirement before this upcoming season but is open to returning in the right situation, according to Mike Garafolo.

Garoppolo, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. The Patriots traded him to the 49ers at the 2017 trade deadline for a 2018 second-round pick, and he was set to become an unrestricted free agent when the 49ers signed him to a five-year, $137.5 million contract during the 2018 offseason.

He was set to make a base salary of $24.2 million in 2022 when he agreed to a pay cut in exchange for a no-tag clause. Garoppolo signed a three-year, $72.8 million deal with the Raiders but was cut by the team.

Garoppolo joined the Rams in 2024 and was suspended for violating the performance-enhancing substance policy, serving a two-game suspension. Los Angeles re-signed him to a one-year extension last offseason.

In 2024, Garoppolo appeared in one game for the Rams and completed 65.9 percent of his pass attempts for 334 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

We’ll have more on the Giants quarterback situation as it becomes available.