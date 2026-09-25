NFC Notes: Jayden Daniels, Jameis Winston, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels suffered his dislocated elbow on the final play of the first half of Week 2. Washington HC Dan Quinn said their players didn’t want to go to the locker room after Daniels’ injury.

“When the half is over, the referees are saying, ‘Man, I can’t delay the half. They can’t stay on the field,” Quinn said, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. “[The players] were like, ‘No, we want to stay.’ So it’s just the opposite of that. They were gutted. They love this guy. So halftime was hard and emotional in that space.”

Washington LT Brandon Coleman said Quinn directed players to the locker room, but they had a difficult time leaving the field.

“He told most of them to go in the locker room,” Coleman said. “But I mean, it’s tough to go in the locker room and just do that when you see something like that.”

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin reiterated that they wanted to stay and support Daniels and no one wanted to leave the field.

“I know we had to get back in the locker room to try to make our adjustments,” McLaurin said. “But like, I feel like nobody really wanted to leave the field because that’s our brother.”

Cowboys

Cowboys WR George Pickens said he’s happy with his role despite the limited involvement in the passing game.

“Long as we score, and as long as we’re winning, me personally, if I’m blocking or if I’m setting a crack block and that engineered the 37 points, I’m happy,” Pickens said, via PFT.

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer said he wants to continue to find ways to scheme the ball into Pickens’ hands.

“Of course I want to get him and CeeDee the ball,” Schottenheimer said. “I think CeeDee is playing great. I think George is playing really well. Some of the catches he made [against Washington] were really big-time plays in big-time situations for us. . . . He draws a lot of attention out there. But believe me, we’re looking for ways to continue to get those guys the ball.”

Giants

Giants QB Jameis Winston said his goal has always to have been a starting quarterback in the NFL and gives his support to QB Jaxson Dart as he’s beginning rehab on a knee injury.

“This is what I’ve always dreamed of, to be a starting quarterback,” Winston said, via Giants Wire. “Obviously, my respects and gratitude is just going to be with Jaxson, but at the same time, this is what I dream of. I dream of being what I am right now and executing at a high level.”