NFL Transactions: Thursday 9/24

By
Nate Bouda
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Bears

  • Bears signed LS Beau Gardner to the practice squad.
  • Bears released WR Scott Miller from the practice squad.

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers waived DE DeShawn McKnight from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Chargers

  • Chargers signed WR Gary Jennings to the practice squad.
  • Chargers released LS Spencer Triplett from the practice squad.

Dolphins

  • Dolphins signed WR A.J. Henning to the practice squad.
  • Dolphins released LS Luke Basso from the practice squad.

Eagles

  • Eagles signed DB Shaun Wade to the practice squad.

Falcons

Giants

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