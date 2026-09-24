NFL Transactions: Thursday 9/24

Bears
- Bears signed LS Beau Gardner to the practice squad.
- Bears released WR Scott Miller from the practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers waived DE DeShawn McKnight from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Chargers
- Chargers signed WR Gary Jennings to the practice squad.
- Chargers released LS Spencer Triplett from the practice squad.
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed WR A.J. Henning to the practice squad.
- Dolphins released LS Luke Basso from the practice squad.
Eagles
- Eagles signed DB Shaun Wade to the practice squad.
Falcons
- Falcons elevated LB Bralen Trice from the practice squad.
Giants
- Giants placed QB Jaxson Dart on injured reserve.
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