NFC Notes: Injury Updates, Jayden Reed, Brian Flores, Bears, Packers, Vikings

By
Logan Ulrich
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Bears

Packers

  • Packers HC Matt LaFleur gave an update on WR Jayden Reed after he stayed overnight in the New York area following a neck injury in Week 2: “He’s back in Green Bay and still going through a lot of testing and consulting with doctors, but from what I’ve been told, he’s doing OK.” (Zach Kruse)
  • LaFleur wouldn’t get into Reed’s status for the rest of the year: “It’s way too early for that. There’s a lot going on.” (Kruse)
  • Regarding OT Zach Bako-Bewele, LaFleur doesn’t think he returned from injury too soon: “Unfortunately, it’s one of those things that happen in football. It sucks, I hate it for him.” (Kruse)
  • He also gave an update on G Aaron Banks, saying he’s a true game-time decision: “We’ll give it up to game time.” (Kruse)
  • Finally, with Bako-Bewele out for the year, Anthony Belton is in line to be the starting right tackle. LaFleur mentioned he has a new elbow injury, but he should still be good to go on Thursday. (Kruse)

Vikings

The Vikings have a blitz rate of 73.6 percent so far this season. Minnesota DC Brian Flores reiterated that blitzing is a part of their playing style and he tells their players they want to go down swinging.

I certainly want to be aggressive. I’ve said that many times. And that’s our play style,” Flores said via ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. “We’ll throw a change up every now and again. Our fastball is, try to be aggressive and be physical, play with the fundamentals. I know there’s a lot out there about blitz percentages. I think that’s our play style. I tell our guys all the time: If we’re going to go down, we’re going to go down a certain way.” 

  • Vikings RB Aaron Jones is dealing with a knee injury and isn’t a lock to play on Sunday. (Seifert)

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