NFC Notes: Injury Updates, Jayden Reed, Brian Flores, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears HC Ben Johnson said that CB Tyrique Stevenson is week-to-week with a hamstring injury. (Adam Jahns)

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur gave an update on WR Jayden Reed after he stayed overnight in the New York area following a neck injury in Week 2: “He’s back in Green Bay and still going through a lot of testing and consulting with doctors, but from what I’ve been told, he’s doing OK.” (Zach Kruse)

gave an update on WR after he stayed overnight in the New York area following a neck injury in Week 2: “He’s back in Green Bay and still going through a lot of testing and consulting with doctors, but from what I’ve been told, he’s doing OK.” (Zach Kruse) LaFleur wouldn’t get into Reed’s status for the rest of the year: “It’s way too early for that. There’s a lot going on.” (Kruse)

Regarding OT Zach Bako-Bewele , LaFleur doesn’t think he returned from injury too soon: “Unfortunately, it’s one of those things that happen in football. It sucks, I hate it for him.” (Kruse)

, LaFleur doesn’t think he returned from injury too soon: “Unfortunately, it’s one of those things that happen in football. It sucks, I hate it for him.” (Kruse) He also gave an update on G Aaron Banks , saying he’s a true game-time decision: “We’ll give it up to game time.” (Kruse)

, saying he’s a true game-time decision: “We’ll give it up to game time.” (Kruse) Finally, with Bako-Bewele out for the year, Anthony Belton is in line to be the starting right tackle. LaFleur mentioned he has a new elbow injury, but he should still be good to go on Thursday. (Kruse)

Vikings

The Vikings have a blitz rate of 73.6 percent so far this season. Minnesota DC Brian Flores reiterated that blitzing is a part of their playing style and he tells their players they want to go down swinging.

“I certainly want to be aggressive. I’ve said that many times. And that’s our play style,” Flores said via ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. “We’ll throw a change up every now and again. Our fastball is, try to be aggressive and be physical, play with the fundamentals. I know there’s a lot out there about blitz percentages. I think that’s our play style. I tell our guys all the time: If we’re going to go down, we’re going to go down a certain way.”

Vikings RB Aaron Jones is dealing with a knee injury and isn’t a lock to play on Sunday. (Seifert)