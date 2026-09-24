NFC Notes: Michael Penix Jr., Xavier Legette, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers Backfield, Saints

Buccaneers

Bucs first-round OLB Rueben Bain, Jr. was absent during the open media portion of Wednesday’s practice. He’s been dealing with a shoulder injury. (Rick Stroud)

was absent during the open media portion of Wednesday’s practice. He’s been dealing with a shoulder injury. (Rick Stroud) Bucs HC Todd Bowles added Bain has also been dealing with a groin injury sustained in Sunday’s game. (Greg Auman)

Falcons

Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. is returning in Week 3 against the Packers from a torn ACL he suffered in Week 11 of last season. Penix said his knee is feeling healthy and is back “where I want to be” going into Thursday night against the Packers.

“The only factor was whenever my knee got healthy, I was going to be on that field, and my knee feels healthy,” Penix said, via Josh Kendall of The Athletic. “I have been playing this game since I was 5 years old. I’ve been loving it since I was a kid. I am never going to sit out if I’m healthy. I knew I wasn’t where I needed to be those first two weeks, and now I feel like I’m where I want to be.”

Falcons OC Tommy Rees is excited for Penix to return and thinks the team is rallying around him.

“First of all, very excited for Mike,” Rees said. “To see how far he has come and the work he has put in and see his teammates rally around him … tremendously proud of him and really excited for him.”

Falcons WR Olamide Zaccheaus said Penix has worked hard on his rehab and is confident his presence on the field will be important for them.

“I think everybody has seen the work he has put in to get back, and I’m excited for him and his opportunity,” Zaccheaus said. “His mentality and presence will be big. I love the way he has approached everything. Since I’ve been here, I’ve seen how he’s worked day in and day out. His process is very mature.”

Panthers

Panthers WR Xavier Legette hasn’t quite met expectations in production in his third year as a first-round pick from 2024. Legette understands his time with the team could be nearing an end if he doesn’t have a breakout year, though he would like to stay with Carolina his whole career.

“This season, like you said, is do-or-die for me,” Legette said, via the Up & Adams Show. “I hope to be in Carolina my whole career, if I’m blessed and able to do that. However it goes, I love this game, I love the places that it can take me.”

Veteran RB Austin Ekeler worked out for the Panthers on Wednesday but left the facility without a contract. (Mike Kaye)

worked out for the Panthers on Wednesday but left the facility without a contract. (Mike Kaye) Panthers OC Brad Idzik believes RB AJ Dillon can fill the void in the passing game in RB Jonathon Brooks ‘ absence: “He caught the heck out of the ball all training camp.” (Kaye)

believes RB can fill the void in the passing game in RB ‘ absence: “He caught the heck out of the ball all training camp.” (Kaye) Panthers RB Trevor Etienne, who can also contribute as a pass catcher, says he’s feeling good and is on track to come off injured reserve in Week 5 when he’s eligible. (Joe Person)

Saints

The Saints are coming off a big 24-17 win over the Ravens in Week 2. New Orleans WR Chris Olave is glad to see the team beat a contending team after being on unsuccessful teams throughout his five-year career.

“I feel like since I’ve been here, we haven’t really beat a good team. I feel like it’s been tough for us to be able to battle against good teams or great teams that make the playoffs every year,” Olave said via Katherine Terrell of ESPN. “Baltimore … is a contender in the AFC. So just to be able to battle, be able to show our resilience, be able to come in here and get a W was huge for us, and we got to carry it over to next week.”

Saints QB Tyler Shough converted a big 3rd-and-8 against Baltimore with a 24-yard pass to TE Juwan Johnson, taking a hard hit in the process. New Orleans HC Kellen Moore praised Shough for making a “special play.”

“It was a special play. Got a lot of juice and energy,” Moore said. “Obviously it very much changed the entire game management moving forward after that. … That was a huge play. Just great effort by Juwan. Give us a chance to hopefully get that touchdown.”

The Saints have converted all four of their fourth-down attempts this season, including two in Week 2. Shough said he approaches the situation like any other down.

“I love those moments just because in my head it’s just another down, it’s just another play,” Shough said. “We’ve prepared for a lot of those moments. So on the outside it feels like, man, this may be the game, but it generally feels like let’s just go play.”