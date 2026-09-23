Panthers Hosted LB Nick Hampton For Visit

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Panthers hosted LB Nick Hampton for a visit on Wednesday.

Hampton, 26, was a fifth-round pick by the Rams in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Appalachian State. He signed a four-year, $4,139,108 rookie contract but was waived in December of 2025.

Los Angeles re-signed Hampton to the practice squad a few days later. After the season, he signed with the Panthers but was cut with an injury designation in August.

In 2025, Hampton appeared in 12 games for the Rams and recorded 10 tackles and no sacks.