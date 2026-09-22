Panthers Adding WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette To Practice Squad

The Carolina Panthers announced they have signed WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette to the practice squad.

Panthers add experienced returner Ihmir Smith-Marsettehttps://t.co/0Ea3gMo19C — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 22, 2026

He has a chance to be active sooner rather than later as an experienced return specialist. To make room, the Panthers cut WR E.J. Williams.

Carolina’s practice squad now includes:

WR David Moore S Isaiah Simmons G Jake Curhan WR Ja’seem Reed CB Corey Thornton CB DeVonta Smith WR Casey Washington DT Parker Petersen RB Tre Tyus LB Maz Mwansa (international) G/C Torricelli Simpkins DT Anthony Goodlow DB Zion Childress G Chandler Zavala RB Ahmani Marshall LB Jeremiah Moon WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Smith-Marsette, 27, was drafted by the Vikings in the fifth round out of Iowa in the 2021 NFL Draft. Minnesota opted to waive him coming out of the preseason in his second season and he was claimed by the Bears.

Chicago elected to cut him loose, and he then caught on with the Chiefs’ practice squad.

Kansas City re-signed Smith-Marsette to a futures contract in February of 2023 before trading him to Carolina. He returned to the Panthers on a one-year deal in 2024 before being waived at the start of the regular season and catching on with the Giants.

Smith-Marsette re-signed with the Giants for the 2025 season and re-signed to the practice squad coming out of the preseason. He signed a futures deal with the Cardinals and had a brief stay on the practice squad after being let go following camp.

In 2024, Smith-Marsette appeared in 15 games for the Giants and returned 29 punts for 228 yards (7.9 average) and 11 kickoffs for 381 yards and a touchdown.