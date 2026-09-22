Saints Signing LS Cal Adomitis Off Dolphins PS

According to Nick Underhill, the Saints are signing LS Cal Adomitis to their roster from the Dolphins’ practice squad.

New Orleans’ starting snapper, Zach Wood, is on injured reserve with a calf injury. His replacement, Scott Daly, was just signed away from the Saints’ practice squad.

Adomitis, 28, signed on with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh back in May of 2022. He was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed on with their practice squad.

Cincinnati promoted him, and he finished the season on their active roster. The Bengals re-signed him to three consecutive one-year deals.

He did not make the roster for 2025 and caught on with the Eagles as an injury replacement. The Steelers signed him to a futures deal for the 2026 season but he was released in June before spending training camp with the Packers.

The Dolphins signed Adomitis to their practice squad earlier this season.

In 2025, Adomitis appeared in nine games for the Eagles as their long snapper. He recorded two tackles on special teams.