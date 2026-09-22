Dolphins Officially Tried Out 11 Players Tuesday

The Miami Dolphins officially hosted 11 free agents for workouts on Tuesday, according to the NFL transactions wire.

The full list includes:

DB Daijahn Anthony LS Luke Basso K Tanner Brown DB Dean Clark LS Tyler Duzansky K Chris Freeman K Lucas Havrisik DB Jalen Kimber LB Marte Mapu DB Caleb Offord DB Marquise Robinson

Of this group, the Dolphins signed Basso to their practice squad.

Clark, 25, originally signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Fresno State in 2025. He was among New York’s final roster cuts as a rookie and re-signed with their practice squad.

He bounced on and off the Jets’ active roster in 2025. New York elected to cut him, once again, coming out of this year’s preseason.

In 2025, Clark appeared in 12 games for the Jets and recorded 14 tackles.