Dolphins Waive LB Liam Anderson

The Miami Dolphins announced they have waived LB Liam Anderson.

Anderson, 26, signed a three-year, $2.6 million contract with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross in 2023. He was waived at the end of camp and re-signed to the practice squad shortly after.

Indianapolis signed him to a futures deal after the season and kept him on the practice squad for the 2024 season before letting him go in November after he was signed to the active roster.

From there, Anderson was let go in 2025 with an injury settlement and spent some time on the Bengals’ practice squad but was among their final roster cuts this year when he joined Miami’s practice squad.

In 2026, Anderson has appeared in one game for the Dolphins and recorded one tackle.