NFC Notes: Caleb Williams Injury, Jayden Reed Injury, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears
- Adam Schefter reports that Bears QB Caleb Williams will undergo additional imaging for his hamstring injury on Monday
- Bears HC Ben Johnson on Williams: “We’ll see how bad it is tomorrow. And we’ll go from there.” (Maske)
- Bears WR Jahdae Walker was fined $5,620 for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Lions
- Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs was fined $23,027 for unnecessary roughness.
Packers
- According to Pro Football Talk, WR Jayden Reed sustained a neck injury on a hit from Jets LB Demario Davis and will not travel back home with the team. He will remain hospitalized for further testing and evaluation and has movement in all of his extremities.
- Packers HC Matt LaFleur also said after the game that OL Zach Bako-Bewale will be out for some time after sustaining a knee injury on Sunday.
- Packers QB Jordan Love on DE Lukas Van Ness and the defense: “Man, he was flying around all over the field. The defense did a great job. They’re the reason, they kept us in it.” (Demovsky)
- Packers S Evan Williams was fined $7,087 for unnecessary roughness, and Van Ness was fined $17,911 for a hit on a quarterback.
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