Packers RT Zach Bako-Bewele Carted Off With Aircast On Leg

Packers RT Zach Bako-Bewele was carted off the field on Sunday with an air cast on his right leg after going down in pain, later being ruled out.

Bako-Bewele, 27, was a three-year starter at Wake Forest, spending one year at center and two at left tackle. He was an honorable mention All-ACC selection at center in 2019 and a second-team All-American and first-team All-ACC as a senior in 2021.

The Packers selected Bako-Bewele with the No. 140 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his rookie deal when the Packers re-signed him to a four-year, $88 million extension.

In 2025, Bako-Bewele appeared in 12 games and made 12 starts at right tackle for the Packers.

We will have more on Bako-Bewele as it becomes available.