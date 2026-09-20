Packers WR Jayden Reed Ruled Out With Head/Neck Injury

Packers WR Jayden Reed was carted off during the first quarter of Sunday’s game with what appeared to be a serious head or neck injury and was later ruled out.

Reed, 25, was selected by the Packers with the No. 50 overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Michigan State. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $7,180,777 rookie contract that included a $2,222,383 signing bonus.

Reed would have been an unrestricted free agent in 2027, but in April he agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $50.25 million with the team.

He will receive $20 million guaranteed under the deal.

In 2025, Reed appeared in seven games for the Packers and caught 19 passes on 22 targets for 207 receiving yards and a touchdown.

We will update you on Reed when more information becomes available.