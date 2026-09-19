NFC Notes: Myles Garrett, Jadarian Price, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

“You want the right people first,” LaFleur said, via the team’s website. “You can see their football character on their tape like whether they’re made of the right stuff or they’re not. … He’s a stud of a human. He’s always been a good football player. I think he and Budda back there — the communication is just flawless.”

Wingard said that the national media’s negative perception of the team has motivated him to push harder to prove them wrong.

“As far as everyone is concerned, we are this FCS, D2, NAIA team I guess,” Wingard says with sarcasm. “I love the idea of all the guys around the league checking their ESPN app after their game and saying, ‘Damn, Cardinals beat the Chargers.’ I love that. There was a guy on ESPN giving his take and he said ‘I see the Chargers scoring 40 on this team.’ People love to watch NFL players on Sunday, wake up Monday and say, ‘This guy sucks.’ ‘This guy is terrible.’ I love to flip it around, ‘Terrible take, you suck, he should be fired.’ I love talking crap. The best part for me, all that talk, all of that, makes me who I am. It makes me better. That gets me further into my training, deeper into the process.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay compared OLB Myles Garrett to Wolverine, as he was on crutches one day and off them the next following arthroscopic knee surgery. Despite Garrett’s progress, McVay wouldn’t outline a timeline for his return yet and will update as he progresses.

“It went good, he’s feeling good, you already see he had crutches yesterday and then he was walking without crutches today. He’s like Wolverine, healing fast,” McVay said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk.

“I’m reluctant to put a timeline on it. We know that he’s going to miss those four weeks at a minimum. We’re not going to rush him back. We want to make sure he’s feeling good, he’s able to get on the practice field, do all the things that are necessary for him to perform at a level that he’s been accustomed to. I’ll keep you guys posted as we have updates, as we go.”

Seahawks

Seahawks first-round RB Jadarian Price only played 24 snaps in Week 1 but still managed 10 carries for 52 yards and two catches. Seattle OC Brian Fleury said the preseason was the main reason they were cautious with Price out of the gate, but he made it clear they will increase his workload going forward.

“We were very deliberate about the reps that he was going to get, and how he was going to be used,” Fleury said, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “He didn’t play in the preseason. It was the very first NFL game, huge stage. We wanted to be cautious in terms of his workload. He earned more reps moving forward, and we’ll continue to bring him along and develop him the right way.”