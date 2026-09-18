NFC Notes: Drew Lock, Sean McVay, Chris Shula, Rams, Seahawks

Rams

The Rams struggled in their 27-7 loss to the 49ers in Week 1, allowing San Francisco to gain 379 yards of total offense. Los Angeles HC Sean McVay thinks their coverage played better than the numbers show.

“There was some opportunities that we did,” McVay said, via RamsWire. “You know, really, with the exception of the one explosive –you know, the Niners are an excellent offense. I think really what ended up happening a lot of screens early on. There was a lot of, you know, good commitment to the run where they were able to be in shorter third-down situations. Outside of the one big play that we did give up, I thought we were pretty connected on the back end. And that’s a learning opp for us, where we can really play that specific coverage a lot better and we know that. But there were some opportunities that we did get sticker than people probably realize because of the way that we align.”

McVay remains confident in DC Chris Shula and that he’ll put players in the best position to succeed.

“And then there’s some opportunities for us to look inward without getting too granular or revealing anything in terms of our approach moving forward that we’re optimistic that we can do some things collectively,” McVay said. “And I have tremendous trust and confidence in Chris Shula leading the way, our defensive coaches, and then ultimately, you know, we’re always looking at where those opportunities to put the players in the positions that allow their best traits and characteristics to come to life on a consistent basis, and you’ll see that moving forward.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay vowed that the team’s passing attack will be better moving forward after the loss to the 49ers.

“The lack of efficiency and effectiveness in the pass game prevented us from getting any continuity,” McVay said, via Rams Wire. “We weren’t able to sustain drives. We weren’t efficient on the conversion downs. There are a lot of things that we could really go through there, but the big area of focus improvement will be in regard to the pass game and some of the different things that we can do collectively. And like I told you, it always starts with me.”

Seahawks

Drew Lock is set to be the Seahawks’ starting quarterback as Sam Darnold recovers from a soft-tissue injury. Seattle DT Leonard Williams said they have complete faith in Lock and view him as the best backup quarterback in the NFL.

“[We] all have faith in Drew,” Williams said, via PFT. “We believe that he’s the best second-string quarterback in the league. Since I’ve been here, before he went to the Giants, he stepped up big time. I remember that Eagles game a few years back where he stepped up and won us the game. He’s done it and shown it multiple times now. That has instilled a lot of trust in his teammates and his team.”

Williams thinks Lock has a “swagger” about him and that he’s ready to start.

“He has a little bit of swagger to him,” Williams said. “He’s confident, he’s ready for the moment. When it’s time for him to be called up, there’s no lag, there’s no hesitation. He’s ready for it. It’s cool to see because I can’t imagine what it’s like to be in that position as a backup quarterback. You may not see the field all season but at any moment you have to be ready to go in there and operate and lead the offense. He does a great job of that, not skipping a beat.”