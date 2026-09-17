NFC Notes: Mike Macdonald, Myles Garrett, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers second-round WR De’Zhaun Stribling returned to the game after injuring his ankle in Week 1, then went down for good shortly after that. The team later diagnosed him with a sprain that will require surgery and a 10-week absence. 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan shed some light on what happened on the sideline that let Stribling go back in the game.

“We don’t have X-rays and MRIs on the sidelines. Stribling did it and played a number of plays before even saying anything…,” Shanahan said in a clip shared on Twitter. “They go through the whole protocol of having him run up and down the sideline, they test everything. I get a ‘he’s out for a little bit, we’re testing him.’ His Achilles is intact. We see it’s not a high ankle sprain. He’s running and we’re gonna let him go back in. Then he goes back in and does a turn that you don’t replicate on the sideline and you find out it’s worse than that.”

Rams

Rams QB Matthew Stafford said DE Myles Garrett landing on injured reserve is a small speed bump and he’s expecting him to still be a factor for the team this season.

“This is just a blip in the radar, a little bump in the road that I know he’ll work diligently to come back from as soon as he possibly can,” Stafford said, via Rams Wire.

Stafford added he can relate to the pressure Garrett felt to push through the injury and play after being such a hyped offseason acquisition.

“I know the responsibility and the feeling you have when you are that guy that gets traded and is supposed to come over and make a difference. And so, for that part of it, it’s tough,” he said. “People forget about that a lot of times, they sit there and go, ‘Oh, Myles isn’t gonna play.’ It’s like, ‘Well, Myles is a human being, too.'”

Seahawks

When appearing on “In Depth With Graham Bensinger,” Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald detailed the mental health struggles he faced shortly after being hired as the Seahawks’ head coach in 2024. Macdonald described that he had a difficult time getting out of bed every day.

“It was an extremely difficult time,” Macdonald said. “I’ve never felt like that in my life. I was sick. I’d go home, I’d get in bed as soon as I got home. I wouldn’t get out of bed until I went to work. I’d be late going to work. In the weekend, I wouldn’t get out of bed all weekend. I’d just sit in bed. It was crazy. But is it depression? I don’t know. Maybe. I find it hard to self-diagnose depression. There’s serious cases of depression that are clinically diagnosed.”

Macdonald mentioned that putting pressure on himself to “be the best” contributed to his poor mental health.

“It’s not good enough to not be the best,” Macdonald said. “But that takes time to get there, and it’s a process, and if you’re not willing to take it incrementally and take some punches along the way because you made decisions quickly — I just wanted to be right all the time and I didn’t know what right was, and I put a lot of pressure on myself to be right. That was the weight I was carrying. There’s a burden that I felt like I was holding because we weren’t where we wanted to be, and I wasn’t clear on what to do. That can be a lonely, tough feeling.”

Macdonald said that exercising, eating better and drinking less helped him.

“If I could get some physical, personal wins, then I could just start stacking those things,” Macdonald said. “But I’d take two hour-long walks, I’d call some of the players. But I need to get out. So I’d work out, walk, try to try to eat better. I was drinking a lot. That was probably the toughest, most difficult stretch of my life, honestly — that first few months.”