49ers WR De’Zhaun Stribling Had Ankle Surgery, Projected To Miss 10 Weeks

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan updated reporters on second-round WR De’Zhaun Stribling, announcing the rookie had ankle surgery and is projected to miss 10 weeks, per Cam Inman.

The team has already indicated he will be placed on injured reserve.

Stribling, 23, was a five-year starter in college. He began his college career at Washington State before transferring to Oklahoma State and Ole Miss where he finished his five-year college career.

The 49ers traded up to draft him with the No. 33 overall pick in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He signed a a four-year, $13,526,344 rookie contract that includes a $6,297,340 signing bonus.

In total, Stribling appeared in 56 games and made 55 starts, catching 216 passes for 2,964 yards receiving and 23 touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Stribling as the news is available.