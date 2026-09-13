NFC Notes: Josh Jacobs, Kyler Murray, Aaron Rodgers, Packers, Vikings

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said the incident surrounding HB Josh Jacobs has not changed his opinion of the player, as he is confident in Jacobs’ off-field character.

“Well, yeah, because I know the guy, and I know the character of the guy, so I’ve said it many times,” LaFleur told reporters, via Pro Football Talk. “And unfortunately, situations occur in life and it’s just an unfortunate situation.”

“Yeah, I’m not, guys — I’m not gonna get into any of this until the league completes their investigation,” LaFleur added when asked about keeping Jacobs on the roster.

Packers

Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers was asked in a recent interview whether he felt Green Bay fans would welcome him back once he retires from football.

“I think there’s some people that have a lot of affection for me, and I would assume we’re talking four or five years from now that there will be fans who still have appreciation for what I’ve done, especially after so much time has passed,” Rodgers told ESPN Milwaukee/Madison. “I think there’s certain people in the building who wouldn’t be totally on board, and maybe I wouldn’t be on board if they were still there as well.”

“There’s definitely some things I could’ve done to make those guys a little more comfortable I guess, but the GM wanted me out of there, so it was only a matter of time,” Rodgers added. “They were just looking for one non-MVP season and that was going to be that. Didn’t understand it. Didn’t necessarily agree with it. I just didn’t like the way it was handled, and obviously I could have probably handled it better. But on the flip side, it probably made it a little easier on Jordan. I loved my time there. And I didn’t let the ending skew any of the good times that we had and how much I enjoyed playing there and playing at Lambeau and being around so many great people over the years.”

Vikings

Vikings QB Kyler Murray spoke about his competitive spirit ahead of his return as the Vikings starter in Week 1 and how he is searching for his “Green Light,” a reference to The Great Gatsby.

“It’s my whole life,” Murray said, via The Athletic. “That’s who I am. I can’t change it about myself. My earliest memories as a family, we’re always competing in something. I always competed in anything I played, whether it was Connect 4, Chutes and Ladders, Candy Land, all of them.”

“I love ‘The Great Gatsby,’” Murray replied when asked about the green light on his social media. “I damn near watched it every day in high school. Would turn it on at night and go to sleep. Leonardo DiCaprio is one of my favorite actors. But the real thing, and this is where ‘The Green Light’ comes in, is that it represented the aspirations of everything he wanted to accomplish in life. I loved that. And it stuck with me.”