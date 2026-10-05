Vikings Cut WR Jeshaun Jones

The Minnesota Vikings announced Monday that they’ve placed WR Jeshaun Jones on waivers.

The #Vikings have waived WR Jeshaun Jones. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 5, 2026

Jones served a three-game suspension for violating the NFL’s Substances of Abuse policy to start the season.

Jones, 26, was a three-year starter at Maryland who signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft. However, he was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

Jones has spent the last three years going back and forth from the practice squad and active roster, re-signing futures deals each offseason.

During his six-year college career, Jones caught 151 passes for 2,040 yards and 14 touchdowns to go along with 20 carries for 188 yards and two more touchdowns in 48 career games.

In 2025, Jones appeared in one game for the Vikings and returned two punts for five yards.