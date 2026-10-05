Cowboys Designate G Tyler Smith To Return From IR

The Dallas Cowboys announced they have designated LG Tyler Smith to return from injured reserve.

Smith has 21 days to return to practice and be activated to the 53-man roster or he will revert to injured reserve for the rest of the year. He has been out for the start of the regular season after undergoing surgery for ligament damage in his thumb.

Smith, 25, was a first-round pick of the Cowboys in 2022 out of Tulsa. He signed a four-year, $13.4 million rookie deal through 2025 and was set to make a base salary of $2,530,788 in 2025 after Dallas picked up his fifth-year option.

Dallas re-signed him to a four-year, $96 million contract extension last September, making him the league’s highest-paid guard at the time.

In 2025, Smith appeared in 16 games for the Cowboys and started each game. He has appeared in and started 63 games for Dallas in his career so far.