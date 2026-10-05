Steelers Signing CB Sean Murphy-Bunting Off Buccaneers’ PS

Tom Pelissero reports the Steelers are signing CB Sean Murphy-Bunting to the active roster off the Buccaneers’ practice squad.

Murphy-Bunting, 29, is a former second-round pick out of Central Michigan by the Buccaneers back in 2019.

He signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Titans for the 2023 season once his rookie deal expired. Murphy-Bunting then signed a three-year, $17.4 million deal with Arizona before the 2024 season.

The Cardinals let Murphy-Bunting go after camp this year and he signed with Tampa Bay’s practice squad.

In 2024, Murphy-Bunting appeared in 15 games for the Cardinals and recorded 52 tackles, two forced fumbles and three interceptions.