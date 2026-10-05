Steelers Signing CB Sean Murphy-Bunting Off Buccaneers’ PS

Tom Pelissero reports the Steelers are signing CB Sean Murphy-Bunting to the active roster off the Buccaneers’ practice squad.
Murphy-Bunting, 29, is a former second-round pick out of Central Michigan by the Buccaneers back in 2019.
He signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Titans for the 2023 season once his rookie deal expired. Murphy-Bunting then signed a three-year, $17.4 million deal with Arizona before the 2024 season.
The Cardinals let Murphy-Bunting go after camp this year and he signed with Tampa Bay’s practice squad.
In 2024, Murphy-Bunting appeared in 15 games for the Cardinals and recorded 52 tackles, two forced fumbles and three interceptions.
Follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!