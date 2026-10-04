Chiefs WR Tyquan Thornton Out Indefinitely With Dislocated Ankle

Update:

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Chiefs WR Tyquan Thornton suffered a dislocated ankle in Sunday’s game that was put back into place by doctors on the field.

According to Rapoport, Thornton was able to travel back with the team, but he is out indefinitely while he gets a full evaluation of his injury.

Chiefs WR Tyquan Thornton suffered a very serious ankle injury during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

Thornton made a catch down the field and didn’t realize how severe his injury was until he attempted to stand up and celebrate. He was later taken off the field on a cart.

Based on video of the injury, David Chao believe Thornton suffered a left ankle fracture and dislocation.

Thornton had really turned his career around with the Chiefs and developed into a consistent player for the team. You can expect Kansas City to place him on injured reserve in the coming days.

Thornton, 26, was a second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2021 in his final season at Baylor. The Patriots used the No. 50 overall pick in the second round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $7,053,857 rookie contract that includes a $2,310,078 signing bonus. He was in the third year of that deal when the Patriots waived him midseason.

The Chiefs later signed Thornton to their practice squad in 2024 before bringing him back on a futures contract for the 2025 season. He re-signed with the Chiefs this offseason on a two-year, $11 million.

Entering today’s game, Thornton had appeared in three games for the Chiefs and caught six passes for 108 yards receiving and no touchdowns.