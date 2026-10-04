Steelers Won’t Have DL Derrick Harmon Or CB Jamel Dean For Multiple Weeks

According to Ian Rapoport, the Steelers expect to be without DL Derrick Harmon and CB Jamel Dean for a few weeks.

Harmon injured his foot in Thursday night’s loss to the Browns, while Dean has been battling an ankle injury.

Rapoport says injured reserve is a consideration for Harmon, but the team has some hope he might be able to avoid it or need only the minimum four games. Dean should be back after a couple of weeks.

Harmon, 23, was a three-star recruit and the 117th-ranked defensive lineman in the 2021 recruiting class out of Detroit, Michigan. He committed to Michigan State but entered the transfer portal after three seasons when former HC Mel Tucker was fired. Harmon committed to Oregon for the 2024 season and earned third-team All-Big Ten.

The Steelers selected Harmon with the No. 21 overall pick in the first round in 2025. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $17,973,604 contract that includes a $9,711,712 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2026, Harmon has appeared in four games for the Steelers, making one start. He has 12 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

Dean, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2019 out of Auburn. He finished the final year of his four-year, $3,366,848 rookie contract that included an $846,848 signing bonus.

He then re-signed with the Buccaneers on a four-year, $52 million deal back in March of 2023. He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent in 2026 when he signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the Steelers.

In 2026, Dean has appeared in four games for the Steelers and recorded 14 total tackles, two forced fumbles and two pass deflections.